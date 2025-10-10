Field of Dreams Foundation Accepting Funding for 2025

Published on October 10, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation is now accepting funding applications from registered children's charities across the National Capital Region. Applications will be accepted from now through Friday, November 21, for funds raised during the 2025 Frontier League season.

Eligible charities must be based in the National Capital Region and registered as a children's organization. Applications must be submitted online using the form linked below. Each submission should include a brief overview of the organization, the amount being requested, and a clear outline of how the funds will be used. The Foundation recommends that funding requests fall within the range of $1,000 to $5,000. Funds will be allocated in early 2026, and distribution will begin in late February.

"The Board of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation looks forward to receiving and carefully reviewing application requests sent our way to fund deserving programs in our community," said Jacques J.M. Shore, C.M., President of the Field of Dreams Foundation. "In this third year of our Foundation's selection process, it will be a joy and privilege for us to recognize those programs that meet the criteria and goals of our mission. While we are still a relatively new organization, we take pride in demonstrating that our contributions do indeed make a positive difference in our wonderful Nation's Capital."

In 2024, the organization proudly raised and distributed over $38,000 to 22 registered children's charities throughout the National Capital Region. This milestone brings the total contributions to more than $100,000 in just three years, underscoring the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting youth-focused initiatives in the community.

"We are so proud and happy to have been a recipient of funding from the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation," outlined Natalie Benson of Christie Lake Kids. "It's really helped us expand and grow our programs in Ottawa for low-income children and youth. The funding has allowed us to keep these programs at no cost for families who need them."

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has worked to create inclusive, meaningful opportunities for children of all ages and abilities - fostering life skills, friendship, and a lifelong love for the game of baseball.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds to provide access to baseball, other sports, and community-based programs and events. It partners with like-minded local organizations to strengthen its impact and expand its reach. Funds are generated through fan donations, memorabilia auctions, and 50/50 ticket sales during Ottawa Titans home games at Ottawa Stadium.

Applications may be submitted by visiting: tinyurl.com/mrztrs5j

For information on the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, visit www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.