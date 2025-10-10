Atmos Energy Brings Free Skate Rentals to The Southern Lights

Published on October 10, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights festival is adding even more joy to the season with help from Atmos Energy. Starting Opening Night, guests who purchase admission to the festival and a pass to ice skate will find their skates waiting at no additional cost.

In Mississippi, most families do not have a pair of skates tucked away at home. Normally, a night on the ice means paying for admission, paying for a skating pass, and then paying again just to rent skates. This year, thanks to Atmos Energy, that last step is free. When guests step up to the counter, they can lace up and head straight to the ice without worrying about another fee. It is a small change that makes the rink more inviting and helps families focus on creating memories together.

"Community is at the heart of what we are building with The Southern Lights," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "Thanks to Atmos Energy, every guest has the chance to lace up and skate without worrying about an extra charge. It is a gift to our fans, to Mississippi, and to everyone who makes this holiday tradition part of their story."

"Atmos Energy has been part of Mississippi communities for generations, and this partnership is another way we can give back," said Bobby Morgan, Vice President of Atmos Energy. "We are proud to help make family traditions a little brighter by covering the cost of skate rentals for every guest."

Atmos Energy's support will also be recognized throughout the ballpark with signage at the ice rink, safety messaging through 811 "Call Before You Dig," and digital visibility on the main video board. But most of all, their gift is felt in every spin, stumble, and laugh on the ice.







Frontier League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.