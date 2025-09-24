Trustmark Tuesdays at the Southern Lights

PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights is proud to introduce Trustmark Tuesdays, a new way for families and neighbors to experience Mississippi's holiday festival together. Every Tuesday night of the event, running November 21 through January 4 at Trustmark Park, General Admission tickets will be available for $10 courtesy of Trustmark.

The Southern Lights will transform the ballpark into a glowing holiday village filled with millions of lights, radiant tunnels of color, skating beneath the stars, cozy fire pits, festive food, and carnival rides. With the addition of Trustmark Tuesdays, the festival's magic will be more accessible than ever, creating a weekly tradition that is welcoming and community-focused.

"This partnership is about more than tickets," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "It is about building a night that belongs to the community. We want Tuesday evenings to feel like a time when families across Central Mississippi can come together, share in the glow, and be part of something that is bigger than any one of us."

Trustmark Tuesdays represent a shared commitment to making The Southern Lights a place where everyone feels included. By setting aside one night each week, the festival is putting community at the center and ensuring that the glow of the season shines across the region.

The Southern Lights runs from November 21, 2025 through January 4, 2026 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Tickets, premium packages, and sponsorship opportunities are available at thesouthernlightsms.com.







