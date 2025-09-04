Trustmark Park to Receive Major Turf Upgrade, Expanding Baseball and Beyond

PEARL, Miss. - The tarp is retiring. Trustmark Park is trading mud for magic.

This fall, Spectrum Entertainment will install Major Play Matrix® synthetic turf, bringing a brand-new era to Central Mississippi's ballpark. More than 40,000 square feet of cutting-edge surface will transform the infield into something that looks like baseball, plays like baseball, and unlocks a future where rainouts, cancellations, and missed moments are a thing of the past.

"For twenty years, fans have seen the lights come on and then watched the tarp roll out," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mud Monsters. "Those nights are over. Turf means more baseball, more concerts, more festivals, and more chances for this ballpark to be alive year-round."

"This turf installation is more than a construction project - it's an investment in Mississippi," said Jason Voyles, President & Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum. "We believe in the future of this area, in families who call it home, and in Trustmark Park's role as a major attraction for sports, music, and community life. This upgrade ensures the ballpark will continue to shine for years to come."

What Turf Means for Trustmark Park

Baseball without heartbreak - Turf drains fast and keeps games playable after storms. No more long delays staring at a wet tarp.

Concerts, festivals, and fairs - The new surface can handle thousands of fans dancing, cheering, or celebrating without the damage that natural grass would suffer.

A sharper ballpark - Two-tone green "grass," rich brown "dirt," and crisp inlaid white foul lines that never fade, all thanks to advanced inlay technology.

True play, safer games - Matrix® turf is designed for baseball. The Helix®-twisted fibers spring back after every slide, while the REALFILL® infill system cushions players, reduces bad hops, and keeps the game clean.

Why Major Play Matrix®?

This isn't just any turf - it's the same system trusted by pro stadiums and top NCAA programs across the country. Every fiber is tufted into a triple-layer backing, sealed with polyurethane, and anchored with Turf Lock® rivets to hold markings in place. Beneath it, the REALFILL® infill blends silica gravel and rubber for support, drainage, and shock absorption. The result: a field that looks real, plays true, and lasts for years.

A Ballpark That Belongs to Everyone

With this project, Trustmark Park becomes more than a baseball stadium. It becomes a stage for Central Mississippi. A place where kids can graduate, bands can play, neighbors can gather, and the Mud Monsters can make memories that stretch far beyond nine innings.

"This project is about belonging," Seymour added. "When the gates open in 2026, it won't just be baseball fans walking in. It'll be music fans, families, and festivalgoers too. Trustmark Park will be a place where the whole community can come together."







