Tickets on Sale for Potential Remaining Home Playoff Games

Published on September 4, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that playoff tickets are on-sale now for all potential remaining home games during the 2025 Postseason. This includes the Conference Finals Series which could open at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium as early as Tuesday, September 9th. Playoff tickets can be purchased through this link, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or by visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

Tri-City won Game 1 of the Wild Card Round yesterday 5-1 over the Sussex County Miners. The ValleyCats can advance to the Conference Finals with a victory in Sussex County tomorrow or Saturday.

The Québec Capitales currently lead the New York Boulders 1-0 in their Wild Card Series. If Québec wins that series and the ValleyCats advance, Game 1 of the Conference Finals will be at "The Joe" on Tuesday, September 9th and Game 2 will be on Wednesday, September 10th. Both games would start at 6:30 PM and are currently on-sale as Playoff Games B & C.

If the New York Boulders win the series against Québec, Tri-City opens the Conference Finals on the road and Playoff Game B at "The Joe" would shift to Friday, September 12th for Game 3 of the series. Playoff Game C would move to Saturday, September 13th if necessary and Playoff Game D would take place on Sunday, September 14th if necessary. The Conference Finals is a best of five series.

If the ValleyCats advance to the Championship Series, Game 1 will be played at Joe Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, September 16th and Game 2 on Wednesday, September 17th.

Season Ticket and Mini-Plan Holder have the first option to purchase their seats. These seats will be held up until 12 PM on the day of these potential playoff games and will be released for sale to the general public at that time if they have not been purchased through the box office.

If fans purchase tickets for any playoff game that is not played, those tickets will become vouchers, good for any home game during the 2026 regular season or credited towards a 2026 Ticket Plan. Stay up-to-date on these scenarios on tcvalleycats.com and on the ValleyCats social media platform as the postseason progresses.

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. Watch the away broadcast stream as the 'Cats look to sweep the Miners in the Wild Card Round on September 5th. The ValleyCats Baseball Network is presented by Transfinder and can be watched here on HomeTeam Network. Fans can type in code "FLPLAYOFFS20" for a 20% discount for a month of streaming. Tri-City also offers an audio only broadcast on Mixlr.







