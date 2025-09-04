2019 ValleyCat C.J. Stubbs Makes MLB Debut with Nationals

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that 2019 ValleyCat C.J. Stubbs made his MLB Debut on Monday, September 1 st with the Washington Nationals. Overall, he is the 118 th player to suit up for the 'Cats and make the big leagues. This from "The Joe" to "The Show" update is presented by Curtis Lumber.

Stubbs was originally drafted by the Houston Astros in the 10 th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Southern California. That same year, he joined Tri-City and slugged five homers across 39 games.

This season, Stubbs played 66 games between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester; he carried a .312 OBP with the Red Wings before his promotion. Stubbs was a September call up for the Washington Nationals as MLB rosters expanded yesterday from a 26-man roster to a 28-man roster. Across 472 Minor League games, the San Diego native brought a unique blend of power (67 home runs and speed (51 stolen bases) as a catcher.

C.J. and Garrett Stubbs ('15) are the first pair of brothers to go from "The Joe" to "The Show". Garrett is in his seventh MLB season and coincidentally made his season debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday when rosters expanded. Garrett played in the 2021 World Series for Houston and caught for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

