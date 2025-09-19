The Southern Lights Unveils Premium Outings and VIP Fire Pits

PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights at Trustmark Park is raising the holiday glow with a new lineup of premium spaces built for unforgettable gatherings. From grand holiday feasts to cozy firelit retreats, these experiences invite families, friends, and businesses to celebrate the season in style beneath Mississippi's brightest holiday lights.

Farm Bureau Grill - The centerpiece of group celebrations, the Grill includes 50 tickets, admission, skating, and train rides from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Guests can choose between two all-inclusive holiday menus:

Festive Feast ($3,000; add'l tickets $60) - Baked ziti, herb-roasted chicken, salad, garlic bread, cookie platter, Pepsi, and domestic/premium draft beer.

The Grand Feast ($3,750; add'l tickets $75) - Carved prime rib or turkey, blackened catfish, Brussels with pancetta, truffle mac & cheese, mini cheesecakes, bread pudding, Pepsi, and domestic/premium draft beer.

Party Decks - Two deck spaces, located along the first and third base lines, are available nightly and include 25 tickets, skating, s'mores, food, and admission. Packages run from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Frost & Firelight ($1,000; add'l tickets $45) - Chicken & waffle skewers, spinach artichoke dip, pulled pork sliders, roasted veggie flatbreads, cookies, brownies, and Pepsi.

Mistletoe & Magic ($1,300; add'l tickets $55) - Bacon-wrapped shrimp, beef tenderloin crostini, charcuterie cones, butternut squash soup shooters, pecan pie, red velvet bites, s'mores, and Pepsi.

Beverage upgrades are available for $500, featuring domestic and premium draft beer service for up to 25 guests.

Luxury Suites - For a cozier celebration, luxury suites are available for $500 per suite. Each includes 20 tickets, skating, train rides, and admission, with the option to add up to 15 more tickets for $30 each (35 max per suite).

VIP Fire Pits - The newest and most exclusive experience of 2025, these glowing retreats transform the ballpark concourse into your own private holiday hideaway. Each fire pit is $300 and includes 6 tickets, admission, skating, train rides, and s'mores to toast under the stars. Up to 4 additional tickets can be added for $50 each. Just six fire pits are available per night in two-hour windows: Sunday-Thursday (5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m.) and Friday-Saturday (5-7 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.).

"Premium outings are our way of sprinkling a little extra magic into the holidays," said the Mud Monsters Front Office. "Whether it's the glow of a feast at the Farm Bureau Grill, laughter echoing from the Party Decks, or s'mores shared at a VIP Fire Pit, every space was designed to feel brighter, warmer, and unforgettable."

Premium outings and fire pits are available now for reservation. To book your space, visit thesouthernlightsms.com, call 601-664-7600, or email info@thesouthernlightsms.com.







