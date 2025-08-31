Mud Monsters Secure Winning Season

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Mud Monsters (48-47) guaranteed to have a winning season with a 1-0 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts (36-59) on Saturday night. Jeremy Peguero pitched the best he has pitched all year going seven innings and earning the win. Kyle Booker came through with a clutch hit to drive in the lone run of the ballgame late as the bullpen shut the door.

Isaac Milburn started for Windy City and struck out six Mud Monsters his first time through the order. The lefty who lost for just the second time this year, didn't give up a hit until the top of the fourth. Peguero (2-4) picked up his second win but started even better than the lefty for Windy City. Perfect through the first four including four strikeouts for Peguero, the first baserunner for Windy City came on an infield single by Christian Kuzemka in the fifth.

Milburn pitched into the eighth inning and struck out 11 Mud Monster hitters on the night, gave up a leadoff single to Kasten Furr (1-for-3) to start the eighth. Furr was erased on a Brayland Skinner (1-for-5) fielder's choice. Skinner stole second with Kyle Booker at the plate (1-for-4). Booker with two strikes lined a single down the right field line that easily scored Skinner and put Peguero in line for the win.

Jackson Smith came on in the bottom of the eighth having struck out the side in last night's ballgame and threw a 1-2-3 inning once again with a strikeout in the inning. Chris Barraza came on in the ninth looking for his eighth save of the season. Barraza struck out the first two batters before giving up a single to Michael Sandle. James Dunlap followed with a single of his own, putting the tying run on second and the winning run on first with two down in the ninth. Barraza induced a groundball off the bat of Christian Kuzemka to end the ballgame.

The win means Mississippi will have a winning season in their first season in the Frontier League. They can finish above .500 with a win tomorrow night as they send Brian Williams to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT from Crestwood, Illinois.







