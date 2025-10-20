The Swamp Sales Squad Just Leveled Up

Published on October 20, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are growing their front-office family with the addition of Claire Harris as Ticketing Director and Justin Deutsch as Group Sales Director, two key hires that bring fresh energy, new ideas, and a shared passion for fans to Trustmark Park.

"Claire and Justin both bring something special to the swamp," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "They care deeply about fans and about each other. They bring the energy, experience, and excitement that make baseball more than a game here in Pearl."

Originally from Springfield, Illinois, Claire Harris joins the Mud Monsters after four seasons with her hometown Springfield Lucky Horseshoes. She handled ticketing operations and community engagement for the organization, becoming known for her ability to make even the busiest game nights feel effortless. A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, she earned her degree in Sport Management while working in the university's athletic department ticket office. Claire has a gift for making fans feel at home, and her attention to detail and calm confidence have already made her a favorite among staff and season ticket holders.

Justin Deutsch joins the Mud Monsters from Texas, bringing a lifetime of sports experience and a deep background in professional hockey. Before coming to Pearl, he worked in ticket sales for the Dallas Stars (NHL), Allen Americans (ECHL), and Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). He also spent time in TV and radio sports production and served as a Frontier League broadcaster with the Richmond Roosters. A lifelong hockey player and fan, Justin knows what it takes to fill an arena and build excitement, skills he now brings to Trustmark Park.

"Justin understands the heart of what we do," said Assistant General Manager David Kerr. "He knows how to make people feel like they belong. Whether it's a youth group, a church night, or a company outing, he is passionate about creating memories that last."

Together, Harris and Deutsch represent the next generation of the Mud Monsters front office, a team that is part sales, part storytelling, and all heart.

"These are two incredible people who make baseball feel personal," Seymour said. "They love this community, they love what they do, and they are here to make sure every night at Trustmark Park feels like something you can only find in the swamp."

To learn more about Justin Deutsch, click here:

https://www.mudmonstersbaseball.com/team/front-office/25/justin--deutsch/

To learn more about Claire Harris, click here:

https://www.mudmonstersbaseball.com/team/front-office/27/claire-harris/







