Crushers Fall 2-1, Lose Control of Destiny

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (52-41) were stifled at the plate again on Saturday night by the Joliet Slammers (43-52), dropping the game 2-1.

With Washington's comeback win and Lake Erie's loss, the Crushers have fallen out of first place in the Central Division with one game to play. Tomorrow's game will decide the division. The Crushers need a win AND a Washington loss to claim the Central Division title.

The Slammers scored first on a 3rd inning sacrifice fly by 3B Ian Battipaglia, but the Crusher responded with a two-out, two-strike RBI single from SS Jarrod Watkins an inning later.

With the score knotted at one, RF Blake Berry untied the game with a solo home run off a RHP Dylan Spain changeup to put the Slammers up 2-1 in the bottom of the 4th. Spain got some big outs in the 5th to strand two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Spain's final line: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

The Joliet bullpen was lights out, surrendering no baserunners from the 5th through 8th inning, setting up RHP Greyson Linderman for the save. However, 3B Kenen Irizarry led off the 9th with a double, putting himself in scoring position with nobody out.

Linderman, though, came back to strike out Derek Vegas and induced a flyout from Jarrod Watkins. Then, 2B Davie Morgan smashed a single into left field, but it was hit so hard that LF Liam McArthur was able to fire to the plate, forcing Jared Lemieux to hold Irizarry at third base.

The Joliet closer got Burle Dixon to ground out to end the game moments later, and the Crushers exited with a second straight one-run loss with just four hits to their name on Saturday.

Cameron Smith (3-3) was deemed most effective reliever, giving him the win. Dylan Spain (7-5) pitched well enough for the win, but the offense did not back him up. Greyson Linderman (17) extended his Frontier League saves lead for the second straight night.

The final game of the regular season is tomorrow at 7:05pm against the Joliet Slammers. The Crushers need a win and a Washington Wild Things loss to clinch a division title. Otherwise, they would be the Midwest Conference 4-seed and begin the playoffs against the Schaumburg Boomers on Wednesday.

