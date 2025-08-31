Westcott, Zeisler Push Florence in Series Win

Published on August 30, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, used the power of a four-run sixth inning, featuring two home runs, to defeat the Schaumburg Boomers, 4-1, on Saturday.

Florence sent Zac Westcott to the mound, and he did what he has done his whole time in a Y'alls jersey. The game would lead off with a single, before Westcott would retire the next four, and not allow a runner past second for the first three innings.

The Florence offense would be unable to muster much off of Schaumburg starter Christan Lopez, having a runner reach third base in the second, but then starting a stretch of nine straight Y'alls hitters being retired.

As Zac Westcott would continue to cruise, the Florence offense would finally reignite, nearly loading the bases because of an error, but a costly baserunning mistake would keep the Y'alls off the board.

Westcott would exit after six scoreless, and the Y'alls would need to find a way to put him in line for his sixth win in a Florence uniform. Hank Zeisler would open up the scoring for the night, blasting his 22nd home run to left to lead off the sixth, giving the Y'alls a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Florence would add three more off the bat of Hector Nieves later that inning, opening the lead up to 4-0, his eighth homer of the year.

The Florence bullpen would come in, and Carter Hines would go 1-2-3 in the seventh. Schaumburg would find their way on the scoreboard in the eighth, with a solo blast off Chris Lotito, but Lotito would get out of the inning, leaving the tying run at the plate in a 4-1 game.

Will Carsten came in to finish off the series win with a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his second save of the season in a 4-1 win for the Y'alls. Florence moves to 7-1 against Schaumburg this season.

Florence will return for the final game of the 2025 regular season tomorrow afternoon against Schaumburg. Florence will send Agnel Miranda to the mound, and he will be opposed by Schaumburg's Ross Thompson. The first pitch for the season finale is set for 1:07 PM ET.







