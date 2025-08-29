Florence Comeback Falls Short

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series finale to Evansville with a 5-3 final on Thursday night. The loss will end the season series with a 6-6 split of the 12-game slate ebtween the two ball clubs.

Florence was simply stifled by Braden Scott, who punched out 14 Florence batters over eight innings of work. Scott allowed only two hits, both from Zade Richardson, and three walks in the outing. Florence's 15 strikeouts throughout the game tie a season-high for the most punchouts from the offense in 2025.

Edgar Martinez made his final start of the season, back in the same stadium where he captured his 300th career strikeout in 2024. Martinez tossed four solid innings, with his lone blemish being a solo blast from Keenan Taylor in the third. Martinez picked up three strikeouts and left with a 1-0 Evansville lead, but was still dealt the loss.

Shaun Gamelin entered for Martinez in the fifth, marking his first appearance from the bullpen this season. Similar to Martinez, the long ball was the only thing to plague Gamer's outing. It was another two-run blast from Keenan Taylor in the fifth and a two-run shot from LJ Jones in the eighth. Gamer tied his season-high in strikeouts with 8 across an impressive four innings of work.

Down 3-0, Florence would get on the board in the sixth inning. Richardson blasted his sixth long ball of the season to make it a 3-1 contest. The New Richmond, Ohio native was the only player to hit around Scott and ended with a 3-for-4 line on the night.

With Scott finally out of the game, Florence finally added some drama in the ninth, starting with a leadoff single from TJ Reeves and a walk from Brocato. Richardson ripped an RBI single to score Reeves and bring the tying run to the plate. A dribbler from Hector Nieves evaded Evansville's defense and brought home another run to make it 5-3. Dalen Thompson marked the go-ahead run at the plate, but struck out to end the game.

Florence will head back home to finish the season with the Schaumburg Boomers at Thomas More Stadium. Friday will be Strikeout Cancer Night, and the Y'alls will debut their specialty fan-created uniforms to support Pediatric Cancer. The first pitch is set for 7:03 PM ET.







