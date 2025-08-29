Crushers Win Rain-Shortened Home Finale

August 28, 2025

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (52-39) ended the regular season home schedule with a rain-shortened 8-2 victory over the Down East Bird Dawgs (36-56) on Thursday night.

With the win, the Crushers now have their most wins in a season since 2019 when they won 54 games. Additionally, Lake Erie's magic number to clinch the division is down to two with three games left to play.

Down East struck first in the opening frame, but the Crushers got a 1st inning run on a sacrifice fly from C Alfredo Gonzalez. After an inning, both teams were knotted 1-1.

In the 3rd, DH Sam Franco blasted an RBI double off the wall in left field to put the Crushers up. Then, in the 4th, Alfredo Gonzalez launched a moonshot just inside the left field foul pole for a three-run homer, his

Lake Erie kept scoring in the 5th. SS Jarrod Watkins recorded an RBI groundout ahead of a RBI double from LF Burle Dixon. Then, CF Dario Gomez added an RBI double of his own to put the Crushers up 8-1. Gomez ended the day 5-for-5 just a home run shy of the cycle (three 1B, 2B, 3B).

On the mound LHP Jack Eisenbarger was dealing. His first inning run came in unearned and was the only blemish on his line. Another quality start for Eisenbarger set up the Crushers victory in the home finale. Eisenbarger's final line: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (unearned), 2 BB, 5 K, QS.

Down East scored again in the 7th, but the lone run was the only additional run they'd manage. RHP Brandyn Sittinger struck out the side in a perfect 8th inning.

Then, the rains came. It began dumping water from the heavens just before the bottom of the 8th began. After 30 minutes it was determined that the field was unplayable (seeing as how it was completely under water), and the 8-2 final-in-8 was confirmed with the Crushers coming away with a series win.

Jack Eisenbarger (10-4) reached the 10-win plateau with his outing, which was the first time a Crushers pitcher had done so since Joseph Sgambelluri in 2022. Down East starter Eric Waldichuk (0-4) was pinned with the loss.

The Crushers ship out to Joliet for the final series of the 2025 regular season. First pitch tomorrow, Friday, August 29th is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

