ValleyCats to Host Playoff Game against Miners on September 3rd

Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that playoff tickets are on-sale now for the 2025 Frontier League Postseason. Playoff tickets are open to the general public. These tickets are live online via this link for Wednesday, September 3 rd. Fans can also purchase individual and group tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

The ValleyCats have the #3 seed in the Atlantic Conference and will host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Sussex County Miners on September 3 rd. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

The 'Cats will then go on the road for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on September 5 th and 6 th. Game 2 in Sussex County will start at 7:05 PM and the start time for Game 3 (if necessary) is TBD. Tri-City split the six-game regular season series against Sussex County.

Tri-City will be providing a live broadcast for all home and away playoff games. The ValleyCats Baseball Network is presented by Transfinder. Fans can watch the game via this link on HomeTeam Network. Additionally, fans can also listen to our audio only broadcast on Mixlr here.

If they are able to advance beyond the Wild Card Round, the Conference Finals Series would begin on September 9 th which would bring more home games to "The Joe". The Frontier League Championship Series follows that and is scheduled to get underway on September 16 th. Tickets purchased for any playoff games that are not played will become vouchers for the 2026 regular season.

Overall, the 'Cats have secured their second consecutive playoff berth and 10 th postseason appearance in their 23-season history.

The Québec Capitales and Sussex County Miners have clinched the first and second seeds, respectively, in the Atlantic Conference. The New York Boulders and Ottawa Titans are fighting for the fourth and final seed. Ottawa has a 1.5 game lead over New York and its magic number to clinch is three. The #4 seed will host Québec for Game 1 of the Wild Card Round on September 3 rd. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on September 5 th and 6 th will be at Stade Canac, home of the Capitales.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest Conference, the Gateway Grizzlies, Schaumburg Boomers, Lake Erie Crushers, and Washington Wild Things have made the postseason. The seeding, however, is TBD.







Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.