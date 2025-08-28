Boyce Named 2025 Executive of the Year

Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Titans general manager Martin Boyce has been chosen by his peers as the recipient of the Bob Wolfe Award as the 2025 Frontier League Executive of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

"I'm truly honoured to receive this award, especially as it comes from my peers across the league," said Boyce. "To me, this recognition reflects the remarkable growth of the Ottawa Titans since our inaugural season in 2022, made possible by the incredible and ever-growing support of our fans and the Ottawa/Gatineau community."

A life-long baseball fan, Boyce joined the Titans as the first General Manager in December 2021. Under his guidance, the Titans continue to reach new heights on the business side while striving to be one of the top products on the field yearly. Since the inaugural 2022 season, the Titans have increased yearly attendance by more than 50% and are on pace to reach a total attendance of almost 100,000 this season. The club saw crowds of 4,000 or more on several different occasions, including a record 7,152 for the Home Opener on May 20.

"I couldn't be prouder to see Martin recognized by the Frontier League and his peers," outlined Vice President & COO, Regan Katz. "From the very beginning, his passion, determination, and leadership have shaped the Titans into what we are today. He understood our goals from the start and has shared the vision every step of the way. This honour is so well deserved, and we're thrilled to celebrate it with him."

Boyce came to the Nation's Capital in 2015 to pursue a Bachelor of Journalism at Carleton University and has since earned an M.S. in Sport Management and an M.S. in Business Analytics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He had worked for various sports organizations in Ottawa, including the Ottawa Sport Council, Ottawa Champions, and Ottawa Sports Pages newspaper. Despite growing up outside Toronto, he now considers Ottawa his home and feels connected to the sports community.

"I want to sincerely thank Sam and Regan Katz for their steadfast support since I joined the organization," added Boyce. I also wanted to thank our dedicated staff whose hard work and commitment drive the success of the Titans every single day."

In back-to-back seasons, the Titans have now been recognized by the Frontier League for a pair of individual awards. Boyce joins team play-by-play voice Davide Disipio, who was the 2024 recipient of the Robert Ford Award as Broadcast of the Year.

The Bob Wolfe Executive of the Year Award is given to the team operator who does the best job of running his/her team throughout the year from a business, marketing, and operations perspective as voted by the other clubs. Named in honour of Frontier League co-founder Bob Wolfe, who was the inaugural winner of the award as the General Manager of the Zanesville Greys in 1993.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and 2026 ticket packages, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







