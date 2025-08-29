ThunderBolts Shut out in Road Finale

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The ThunderBolts couldn't find their offense in their road season finale as they fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 5-0 at Wintrust Field Thursday night.

Schaumburg (58-35) scored two runs in the second inning to take the lead. It started when Nick Podkul singled. He moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout and scored on another wild pitch. Kyle Fitzgerald followed with a solo home run.

Windy City starter Dante Maietta had a bout of wildness in the fourth. With one out, he issued four consecutive walks, extending the Boomers' lead to 3-0.

The ThunderBolts (36-57) had a chance to cut into the deficit, when a Cam Phelts single and two walks loaded the bases, but they couldn't score as Derek Salata ended up making it through seven innings without allowing a run.

Schaumburg put the game away, getting an RBI hit from Fitzgerald in the seventh as part of a two-run frame to put the up by five.

Once the Boomers' bullpen came in, the Bolts had another chance to get on the board. Carlos Pena walked in front of back-to-back singles from Michael Sandle and James Dunlap, loading the bases with one out. But Dallas Woolfolk retired the next two batters to end the threat and Caleb Riedel set the side down in order in the ninth.

Salata improved to 6-6 with the win. He allowed just four total hits. Maietta (4-4) gave up only two hits but walked seven and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts conclude the 2025 season with three games at home this weekend. Their final series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters kicks off on Friday night with Bryce Hellgeth (1-4, 5.29) on the mound. First pitch from Ozinga field is scheduled for 6:35 and the game will be followed by the Super Mega Fireworks show. Fans not in attendance can find broadcast details at wcthunderbolts.com.







