Calarco Named MVP as Boomers Rack up Postseason Honors

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Frontier League released the postseason awards on Thursday and the Schaumburg Boomers piled up five awards highlight by Anthony Calarco winning the Morgan Burkhart Award and the Schaumburg Boomers being selected as the Frontier League Organization of the Year.

Calarco was selected as the Morgan Burkhart award winner as the Frontier League MVP. Calarco has posted a record setting season at the plate and was recently tabbed as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the second time this season. The Winnetka, Ill. native has set a league and franchise record for RBIs with 116, blasting past the previous league mark of 100, last set in 2012. Additionally, Calarco leads the league with 24 homers and 32 doubles, both franchise records. The left-handed hitter owns a .354 average, which would set the franchise mark, and has been amongst the league leader in average all year as he challenged for the league's triple crown.

"Anthony has amassed one of the best seasons I have seen at any level," said 13th year field manager Jamie Bennett. "The consistency with which he has produced has been amazing to watch. As great as he has been on the field, he is just as good of a teammate. He is ver deserving and we couldn't be more proud of him."

An anchor of the top offense in franchise history and one of the best in league history, Calarco was also selected as a postseason All-Star at the designated hitter slot. The second-year member of the Boomers also leads the league in total bases, extra-base hits and slugging percentage while sitting third in the league in at bats and runs. Calarco has logged an RBI in 56 games and has knocked home more than one in 33 including 18 with three or more. Calarco blew past the previous franchise record for RBIs in just the 50th game of the year. Calarco also owns 40 multi-hit performances and is the third player to win the Morgan Burkhart Award in franchise history joining David Harris (2017) and Quincy Nieporte (2021).

The Schaumburg Boomers were named as the Frontier League Organization of the Year for the fifth time in the team's 13 years of existence. Wintrust Field was beacon for family fun in Chicagoland with regular theme nights and loads of entertainment in addition to the baseball. The Boomers broke their single game record for attendance twice during the campaign and will set a record for total attendance for a fourth consecutive season. July 25 saw a record crowd of 8,132, a number that was surpassed by 8,189 on August 8. The Boomers have seen more than 5,000 fans pass through the gates of Wintrust Field on 23 occasions this year with 7,000 or more eight times. The team will also set a franchise record for average attendance. Consistently one of the top organizations in minor league baseball, the Boomers led the Frontier League in attendance for an 11th straight year.

"The award is a testament to the hard work that our staff puts in each and every day during the season and in the offseason," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Michael Larson. "I am so grateful for the time our staff dedicates to make Wintrust Field a destination for summer fun in Chicagoland. This award wouldn't be possible without the support of the Village of Schaumburg and our ownership group, Pat and Lindy Salvi."

Nick Oddo was tabbed as the Darren Bush Award winner as the Coach of the Year. Oddo serves as the hitting coach and has helped to direct an offense that has shattered franchise records for homers and runs. The team currently leads the league in average, homers, runs and hits. Oddo is in his third season on the coaching staff after playing for the team for four years. Oddo is the second coach in franchise history to win the award.

"Oddo has been a huge part of this organization since 2017 and is very deserving of this award," said Bennett. "His transition from player to coach in 2023 was seamless. He is well respected by this team and his preparation has been impeccable."

Tim Calderwood was selected as the Robert Ford Award winner for Broadcaster of the Year. The award is the fourth for Calderwood and his third with the Boomers. The Elgin, Ill. native is the first broadcaster in Frontier League history to claim four awards. The veteran of over 1,500 broadcasts has called all four championships for the organization and is the only broadcaster in team history. Calderwood takes to the mike every night on Hometeam Network.

Having already secured their fourth playoff berth in five years and their seventh overall, the Boomers (57-35) can potentially clinch the division title tonight in the regular season home finale.







