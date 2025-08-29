Boomers Claim West Division Title

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers won their fourth division title in team history by shutting out the Windy City ThunderBolts 5-0 for their seventh straight win on a night where the team established a single season record for attendance for the fourth consecutive year while wrapping the regular season home schedule.

The offense was held at bay for most of the series but was able to open a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Nick Podkul singled with one away and scored on a wild pitch. Kyle Fitzgerald made it 2-0 with his eighth homer of the year, a blast over the wall in left. The early support was more than enough for Derek Salata but the Boomers extended the lead in the fourth. Alex Calarco drew the fourth of four consecutive walks to force home Podkul. Fitzgerald pushed the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the seventh while another run scored on a wild pitch.

Salata tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits and six baserunners. Salata surrendered four hits while walking two and striking out five. Dallas Woolfolk twirled the eighth and Caleb Riedel finished out the victory. Schaumburg finished with six hits but drew eight walks. Pokul reached four times. Fitzgerald finished with a pair of hits.

The Boomers (58-35) have secured home field advantage for the playoffs and will conclude the regular season in Kentucky with three games over the weekend against the Florence Y'Alls. RHP Buddie Pindel (9-6, 3.61) is scheduled to start the opener against LHP Evan Webster (7-4, 4.11) in the opener tomorrow night at 6:03pm. Playoff tickets are on sale now along with tickets to the final two regular season home contests. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







