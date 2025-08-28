Three Grizzlies Earn 2025 Frontier League Awards

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies are proud to announce that three members of the organization have won 2025 Frontier League Awards. Outfielder Victor Castillo has been named to the 2025 All-Frontier League Team, while clubhouse manager Matt Mooney wins his third straight Sam Hartsfield Award as the league's "clubbie" of the year, and athletic trainer Margaret Rall takes home Athletic Trainer of the Year honors.

A second-year pro from Tallahassee, Florida, Victor Castillo has put together an all-star season for the Grizzlies on the field. Entering tonight's game at Mississippi, he is batting .301 with 11 home runs, 65 RBIs, 18 doubles, a .404 on-base percentage, and team-leading totals of 75 runs scored, 55 walks (against just 51 strikeouts, and 23 stolen bases as part of a tremendously well-rounded campaign. His 105 total hits are also second-most on the team behind only D.J. Stewart's 106, while his 18 doubles are tied for the team lead. In addition, he has played in 91 of a possible 92 games, providing a constant presence for Gateway in the lineup.

Having previously been named a midseason All-Star in 2025, Castillo is the first Grizzlie to be on the All-Frontier League Team since Jairus Richards in 2023, who also earned the honor in the outfield.

Continuing to set the "gold standard" for clubhouse managers in the Frontier League, Matt Mooney has won his third consecutive Sam Hartsfield "Clubbie" of the Year award in 2025 and fifth such honor all-time, more than any other individual in league history. One of the most-experienced and hardest-working staff members of any organization across the league, 2025 is Mooney's 18th season as a clubhouse manager and fourth with the Grizzlies, having started with the River City Rascals from 2007-12 before continuing with the Southern Illinois Miners from 2013-21, with whom he was also named the 2013 and 2017 "Clubbie" of the Year.

He continues to provide both the Grizzlies and their opponents with top-notch service, attending to their needs at Arsenal BG Ballpark while also coordinating the Grizzlies' travel schedule, and much, much more.

Keeping the Grizzlies healthy and in top physical condition this season, Margaret Rall has also been honored as the Frontier League's Athletic Trainer of the Year. Now in her second season with the organization, she has tirelessly taken care of players' bodies both at home and on the road, working to ensure the Grizzlies have an excellent chance to win on the field.

Rall also previously worked in the Frontier League with the River City Rascals (2001-02), Windy City ThunderBolts (2006-07), and the Joliet Slammers (2018-19), with whom she was named the league's Trainer of the Year in 2019. She is also the second Grizzlies trainer to win the award all-time after Geof Manzo did so in 2007, 2010, and 2013.

The Grizzlies will play their final road game of the regular season later tonight in Pearl, Mississippi against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Zac Treece will make the start for Gateway against Mississippi's Tyree Thompson at Trustmark Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







