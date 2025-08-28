Three Boulders Named to 2025 All-Fron Er League Team

Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that catcher Jason Agresti, second baseman Fritz Genther, and relief pitcher Tyler Vail have been named to the 2025 All-Frontier League Team, as voted on by the league's managers, general managers, broadcasters, and media.

Agresti, 29, was this year's All-Star Game MVP and enters this evening's final regular season home game batting .322 with 11 HR and 74 RBI, all of which are career highs and rank second on the team.

Genther, who reached his season-high batting average earlier this week (.310), is the only Boulder to amass be er power numbers than Agresti, leading the club with 13 HR and 79 RBI. The 24-year-old is completing his first campaign with New York and is one of only two players on the squad (also All-Star SS Austin Dennis) to have started every game.

The 33-year-old Vail emerged early this season as one of the Frontier League's premier closers. The All-Star righthander's 15 saves are ed for most in the league, and he enters the final four games of the regular season atop the Relief Pitcher Point Standings (a formula consisting of saves, relief wins, and relief losses).

After tonight, the Boulders wrap up their regular season with a three-game visit to the East Division champion Sussex County Miners with first pitch tomorrow (Friday) night at Skylands Stadium scheduled for 7:05pm EDT, while the Saturday and Sunday matchups are slated to begin at 6:35pm EDT.







