Scott Delivers Another Gem in Final Start of 2025

August 28, 2025

EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (39-54) finished their 2025 home schedule with a victory, taking down the Florence Y'alls (40-53) on Thursday night, 5-3.

Braden Scott made his final start of the season and he delivered his best game yet. He wasted no time, striking out eight batters through his first three innings.

Dennis Pierce jump started the Otters offense with a two-out home run in the third giving Evansville a 1-0 lead.

Scott went right back to work, throwing scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth while striking out three more.

Justin Felix singled with an out in the fifth, and Pierce launched his second home run of the night extending Evansville's lead to 3-0.

Scott continued to deal with a scoreless sixth and then finished the seventh with a couple of punchouts still maintaining his shutout. He went back out for the eighth for the second straight game, but a solo home run broke up the shutout.

He finished the inning maintaining the 3-1 Evansville lead, getting his 14th strikeout of the ninth. The mark sets a new career high and puts him tied for third in Frontier League single-season history with 157 strikeouts. He finished tied with Dustin Williams who struck out 157 in 2011 for Windy City.

After JT Benson reached on a single, LJ Jones rocketed a no-doubt blast to left to extend the lead to 5-1.

Garrett Crowley entered the ninth and even though Florence managed to put the tying run on base, Crowley got a strikeout to end the game and secure the 5-3 win for Evansville.

The Otters finish their 2025 home season with a record of 26-22. They travel to Gateway to take on the Grizzlies for the first of three games at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday night.

