Frontier League Awards Field of the Year to the Down East Bird Dawgs

Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Frontier League has honored the Down East Bird Dawgs with the 2025 Field of the Year Award, recognizing Superior Metal Structures and Concrete Field at Historic Grainger Stadium as the league's top playing surface.

The award, recognized by voters from around the league, highlights the outstanding playing conditions and consistent maintenance at the Bird Dawgs home field.

Head groundskeeper Steven Watson and the Bird Dawgs dedicated grounds crew were praised for their tireless work throughout the season, ensuring a first-class experience for players, coaches, and fans.

"We take pride in keeping Grainger Stadium at the highest standard every day," Watson said. "This award reflects the dedication of our entire grounds crew. I'd also like to thank our vendors and the City of Kinston for their support in keeping Grainger Stadium at its best."

The recognition continues the stadium's tradition as one of the premier facilities in professional baseball.

The Bird Dawgs are wrapping up their final week of the regular season on the road and look forward to returning to Superior Metal Structures and Concrete Field in 2026.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







