Miners Clinch First Division Title in Frontier League

Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Miners clinch playoff berth courtesy of the New York Boulders loss.

After taking game one against the Québec Capitales (64-28) by a score of 3-2, the Miners (53-38) were unable to get on the board in game two.

After the first inning, which saw both sides go three-up and three-down, the Capitales would score the game's lone run in the bottom of the second.

With one out in the second, David Mendham launched a solo shot over the outfield wall. After two, the Capitales held a 1-0 lead over the Miners.

From that point on, both teams struggled to get any sort of offensive momentum.

The Miners went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and left six runners stranded. The Capitales faced similar struggles as they went 0-3 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.

The Miners outhit the Capitales this evening, 5-3. Sean Roby Jr. collected two hits while Abdel Guadalupe, Jordan Smith, and Keenan O'Brien each added one of their own.

Despite the slow offense, the Miners' pitching staff impressed. Kellen Brothers went six strong innings, only allowing two hits, walking three, and striking out seven. Of course, one of those two hits left the ballpark.

Out of the bullpen, Mike Reagan and Ronnie Voacolo pitched two clean innings. Reagan allowed one hit and one walk in his inning of work. Voacolo sat all three batters down on strikes in his frame.

The big news of the evening is that the Miners clinched their spot in the playoffs. Despite the loss, the Miners were able to clinch tonight thanks to a loss by the New York Boulders. With the Boulders' loss, the Miners are the Atlantic Conference's East Division champion.

With just four games to go, the Miners will be preparing for playoff baseball.

The Miners are back out again tomorrow, Thursday evening at 7:05 PM. The Miners return home on Friday for the final series of the season, a three-game set against the New York Boulders. Buy tickets at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com

