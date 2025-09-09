Despite Late Rally, Miners' Season Ends in Wild Card Round Heartbreaker

Published on September 9, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Miners fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats, 4-3, in Game 2 of the Frontier League Playoffs Wild Card Round at Skylands Stadium. Sussex County has been eliminated from the playoffs while Tri-City advances to face the Québec Capitales in the Conference Finals.

Tri-City jumped out to an early lead thanks to third baseman Ian Walters' two-run blast in the second inning.

The ValleyCats stifled the Miners for much of the game, taking a 4-0 advantage into the eighth inning. In a bid to extend their season, Sussex County mounted a furious rally in the bottom of the frame. Third baseman Sean Roby Jr. (pictured above) halved the score with a two-run bomb, his 17th of the year, and left fielder Jordan Smith laced an RBI double into right field to bring Sussex County to within one. Right fielder Alec Sayre nearly tied the game but was tagged out at the plate. The Miners were unable to capitalize on their chances in the ninth, ending their 2025 campaign.

Right-hander Billy Parsons (L, 0-1, 3.17 ERA) tossed 5 2/3 strong innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out two. Relievers Mike Reagan and Tyler Luneke kept Tri-City off the board in the sixth and seventh. Will Silva surrendered a home run in the eighth frame but gave up only a hit in the ninth to keep the Miners within striking distance.

After the dust settled, the Miners made sure to spend time with fans who supported them throughout their historic 10th anniversary season. Many players stayed well after the game to sign autographs, give away souvenirs, and thank fans. The scene encapsulated everything about the 2025 team: devoted, modest, grateful, and above all else, fun.

The playoff series capped a thrilling year of Miners baseball, theme nights, fundraisers, and milestones, including the breaking of several franchise records and setting the single-game attendance record of 5,576 on July 4th.

Even though Sussex County was unable to bring another championship back to New Jersey, the team finished in first place with its best winning percentage (.552 [53-43]) since joining the Frontier League in 2020. The defending East Division champions look forward to another playoff run in 2026.







Frontier League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.