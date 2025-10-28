Champions Way Sports Academy Welcomes Pat Pinkman as New General Manager and Lead Instructor

Published on October 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners and Skylands Stadium are proud to write the next chapter in Champions Way Sports Academy's distinguished history with the appointment of Pat Pinkman as general manager and lead instructor.

Pinkman, one of the region's most respected instructors and coaches, brings more than 20 years of experience coaching, mentoring, and guiding athletes to the collegiate and professional levels. His track record includes helping more than 250 players advance to college baseball and mentoring 15 athletes who went on to sign MLB contracts, with six reaching the major leagues.

This new iteration of the Academy will be built on a development-first philosophy-ensuring athletes master fundamentals and advanced techniques with a strong foundation in values and expectations. A full roster of highly experienced instructors-including current Miners players and coaches-will provide hands-on training at every level.

To match its vision, Champions Way Sports Academy will roll out major upgrades to its facilities, highlighted by the installation of the state-of-the-art HitTrax Simulator and Data Capture technology for advanced skill analysis and training.

"The Academy will be more than just a training facility," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners, "It'll be a place where young athletes grow as players and as people. With Pat leading the way, we're confident this will be a program the community can take real pride in-one that reflects the Miners' mission of putting community first."

"I'm honored to join the Miners family and relish the opportunity to take the Academy to the next level," added Pinkman. "We're building something special that combines elite instruction for all ages with character development, so every athlete leaves better prepared for the game and life."

With this transition, Champions Way Sports Academy will continue to expand its role as a cornerstone of top-tier baseball and softball development and the foremost option for indoor sports training in North Jersey.

About Champions Way Sports Academy

Champions Way Sports Academy is a premier, year-round training facility designed to improve athletic performance for players of all ages. The Academy features a climate-controlled, 17,000-square-foot indoor training space with amenities such as batting cages, as well as a versatile 108 ¬Â² x 70 ¬Â² premium turf field that can accommodate baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and more.

The Academy's exceptional coaching staff-including current and former professional and collegiate players and coaches-provides world-class instruction that delivers real results by leveraging traditional training with the newest technology. The new HitTrax Simulator and Data Capture technology instantly measures crucial metrics (e.g., exit velocity, launch angle, and distance), transforming practice into a measurable, competitive event. Instructors also utilize high-speed video analysis to diagnose problems and implement solutions.

The Academy is conveniently located within the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex at 94 Championship Place in Augusta, NJ, home of the Sussex County Miners professional baseball team. Champions Way Sports Academy is a proud partner of the Miners, an MLB Professional Partner League member, providing athletes with unparalleled opportunities for professional exposure and integrated programs, including youth sports development.

For more information about Champions Way Sports Academy, please visit championswaysportsacademy.com. For media inquiries and bookings, please contact Pat Pinkman at pinkman@cwsportsacademy.com or (973) 354-4344.







