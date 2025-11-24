Miners to Honor America's 250th Anniversary with "Sons of Liberty" Alternate Identity

Published on November 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce their 2026 alter ego-the Sons of Liberty-to commemorate the United States' upcoming 250th anniversary.

In honor of the nation's semiquincentennial, the Miners will take the field as the Sons of Liberty on four Alter Ego nights during the 2026 season, paying tribute to the spirit of independence, unity, and rebellion that shaped America's founding.

Saturday, May 9: Opening Weekend and Fireworks Night

Friday, July 3: Fourth of July Weekend and New Jersey's Biggest and Best Fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Fourth of July Weekend and New Jersey's Biggest and Best Fireworks

Saturday, September 5: Labor Day Weekend and Fireworks Night

The special Sons of Liberty uniforms will feature a uniquely Americana-inspired design, connecting baseball's timeless traditions to the revolutionary roots of our nation. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys throughout the season, with proceeds benefiting a local charity to be announced soon.

"The Sons of Liberty identity reflects both our country's fight for freedom and our ongoing commitment to celebrate what brings people together-family, community, and the love of the game," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners.

The Miners' July 3 and 4 fireworks spectaculars will be bigger and more breathtaking than ever, serving as the centerpiece of the team's summer-long celebration of American pride and independence.

Celebrate with the Miners

The Sussex County Miners' 2026 season begins at home on Friday, May 8, and fans won't want to miss a moment. From the semiquincentennial celebration to show-stopping promotional nights and giveaways, the 2026 season promises to be the most exciting yet.

Fans are encouraged to visit scminers.com and the team's social media accounts for the latest details about games, promotions, theme nights, and other news. For information about tickets, group packages, sponsorship opportunities, field rental, or event scheduling, please email the Miners at contact@scminers.com or call (973) 383-7644.







