Joliet Slammers Re-Sign Field Manager

Published on October 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are proud to announce the re-signing of Field Manager Mike Pinto to a multi-year contract extension marking another chapter in his long and successful tenure in the Frontier League and third season with the Slammers.

Since joining the Slammers, Pinto has already helped the club in strengthening its culture on and off the field. In addition to collecting his 900th career win last season, he led three Slammers All-Stars to New York and his focus on player development was on full display as Ian Battipaglia earned the honor of Frontier League Rookie of the Year under Pinto's guidance. With Pinto's steady leadership and proven ability to develop talent, the Slammers are well-positioned to build sustained success in the seasons ahead.

"Bringing Mike back was never in doubt," said Night Train Veeck, Executive Vice President. "His strong track record for developing players, forging strong cultures, and connecting with the Joliet community makes him an ideal leader for our clubhouse. He has been instrumental in building the team over the last two seasons, and I couldn't be more excited to have him back on the field in 2026!"

The 2026 season will mark Pinto's 19th season as a manager in Independent League Baseball. Before joining the Slammers in 2024, he spent 14 years managing the Southern Illinois Miners to 13 winning seasons culminating in seven playoff appearances, four division titles, and winning the Frontier League Championship in 2012 with a 55-39 record in Southern Illinois.

"We've spent the last two seasons rebuilding from the inside out - bringing in a core of young talent, All-Stars, and most importantly, the right kind of people our fans can be proud of. I'm excited to be back with our coaching staff to keep building a culture that plays hard, plays together, and represents the winning traditions of the Joliet community" said Field Manager, Mike Pinto.

With Pinto returning to the dugout, the Slammers are excited to strengthen their roster and continue investing in both player development and fan experience as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Slammers will open up their 2026 season on Friday, May 8th at 6:35pm against the Washington Wild Things! Keep an eye out for the game times and promotional schedule for the next fun filled season of Slammers baseball! To place a deposit on your season tickets or book your group outing for 2026, call the Slammers box office at 815-722-2287.

To see the full 2026 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can't wait to see you.







Frontier League Stories from October 28, 2025

Joliet Slammers Re-Sign Field Manager - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.