'Cats Drop Game 1 to Capitales

Published on September 9, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (0-1) fell 4-2 to the Québec Capitales (1-0) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Game 1 of the best-of-five Atlantic Conference Finals.

Ruben Castro opened the scoring with a solo homer in the first off Stephen Still, which provided the Capitales with a 1-0 advantage.

Ian Walters went deep for the third consecutive postseason game, this time against Braeden Allemann, to even the score, 1-1.

Québec retook the lead in the third. Jesmuel Valentin went yard to pull the Capitales ahead, 2-1.

Québec added in the sixth. Jarrod Belbin singled before Marc-Antoine Lebruex reached on an error from Still, and Anthony Quirion went to first on an error from Walters. Justin Gideon and Devid Mendham both lifted sac flies to put the Capitales on top, 4-1.

Tri-City chipped away in the eighth. Chris Burgess tripled off Ryo Kohigashi. Oscar Campos flared an RBI single to right field, which cut the deficit to 4-2.

Cole Roland picked up the save, and struck out the side in the ninth.

Allemann (1-0) earned the win. He threw 6.1 innings, yielding one run on seven hits, waking two, and striking out nine.

Still (0-1) received the loss. He tossed a quality start, going six frames, allowing four runs, three earned on three hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri-City looks to even the series tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 4 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Braeden Allemann (1-0)

L: Stephen Still (0-1)

S: Cole Roland (1-0)

Time of Game: 2:34

Attendance: 1,715

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Game 2 of the Conference Finals will be played at "The Joe" on Wednesday, September 10 th. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Tickets purchased for Playoff Game C are valid for Wednesday's game.

Secure your ticket to fun through this link. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or by visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.