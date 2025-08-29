Boulders Drop Another to 'Cats
Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats, 8-2, after an hour and a half rain delay at Clover Stadium. The game was originally scheduled to be part of a doubleheader, but the nightcap was postponed until tomorrow, with Game One of Thursday's twinbill scheduled to start at 5pm EDT.
New York (43-34) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second when RHP Emmett Bice (L, 3-4 / 6 IP, 7 R, 4 ER, 6 H, 6 BB, 9 K) gave up three singles and a bases loaded walk.
The Boulders tied the game in the third, as SS Austin Dennis raced home on a bases loaded wild pitch by LHP Stephen Still (W, 10-3).
The 'Cats (48-29) cracked the game open with a six-run top of the fourth, highlighted by CF Javeyan Williams' three-run homer and a two-run double for C Chris Burgess, who greeted RHP Jordy Luciano with a leadoff homer in the seventh that made it 8-1.
The Boulders capped the scoring in the final frame on C Jason Agresti's RBI single.
Also of note:
* Dennis (1-for-3) and Agresti (2-for-3) both extended their hitting streaks to 15 games
* Dennis has at least one hit in 20 of the Boulders' 21 games since the Frontier League All-Star Break; he also leads the league with 115 hits and 80 runs scored
* Bice struck out a career-high nine batters while issuing a career-high six walks
* New York's infield turned at least one double play for the 10th game in the last 11
All New York Boulders games - home and away - are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com
