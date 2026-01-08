NY Boulders: "Bould" Moves this Week - Volume 3

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and manager TJ Stanton are happy to announce the following transactions for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season:

Infielder Kyle Hess is set to return for his first full season in Rockland County after finishing 2025 as the Boulders' leader in batting average (.356), on-base percentage (.517), slugging percentage (.530), and a 1.047 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). As the team's everyday 2nd baseman, the 25-year-old Mountainside, NJ, native racked up 53 hits in 46 games, with four home runs, 24 RBI, and 45 runs scored. He drew 38 walks while striking out only 19 times in 149 at-bats.

Hess joined the ball club in late June, shortly after wrapping up his graduate year season at Creighton University, where he helped the Blue Jays win the Big East Regular Season and Conference Championships.

Left handed pitcher Garrett Peters joins the Boulders for his rookie professional season following an undefeated collegiate career. The 24-year-old Ohioan averaged over 10 strikeouts per nine innings, going 1-0 in five appearances during his freshman campaign for Ohio State before transferring to Wright State and posting a record of 9-0 with seven saves over 55 outings with the Raiders.

Right handed pitcher Anthony Leak was a rookie New Jersey Jackal in 2025 on the heels of four years at Dominican University, which also plays its home games at Clover Stadium. The 22-year-old from Westchester County (Pelham, NY) was an All-Conference First Teamer in his senior season for the Chargers after going 8-4 in 13 appearances (12 starts) and striking out 81 batters over 72 innings.

The 2026 Frontier League calendar features an expanded 102-game schedule, with the Boulders set to play a league-high 54 home games. Opening night is scheduled for May 7th at Clover Stadium against the Brockton Rox.







