"Bould" Moves this Week

Published on December 18, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and manager TJ Stanton are happy to announce the acquisition of three (3) new players for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Outfielder Dan Tauken is set to embark on his rookie season as a professional. The 24-year-old Congers, NY, native is a graduate of Clarkstown North High School whose collegiate career took him from Rockland Community College (aka SUNY Rockland) to the University at Albany and, ultimately, to Murray State University in Kentucky, where the lefthanded hitter led the Racers with 77 RBI and helped them reach their first College World Series.

Outfielder Julian Boyd joins the Boulders from the Tri-City ValleyCats as the "player to be named later" in a deal that sent OF Jake Reinisch up to the Capital District earlier this year. Boyd, 26, gives New York another lefty bat and speed to burn - he hit .319 in 60 games this past season with the ValleyCats and, in his senior campaign at Colorado Mesa University, batted .436 while leading the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in OPS (on-base + slugging percentage), stolen bases, runs scored, and triples. He also ranked Top 5 in the league in battng average, OBP (on-base percentage), total hits, and doubles.

Pitcher Jalon Long has been signed a er spending 2025 with the New Jersey Jackals and Tri-City ValleyCats. The 26-year-old righthander posted a 6-5 record and 2.33 earned run average in 20 games, making 10 starts, and struck out 69 batters over 69 2/3 innings.

The 2026 Frontier League calendar features an expanded 102-game schedule, with the Boulders set to play a league-high 54 home games. Opening night is scheduled for May 7th at Clover Stadium against the Brockton Rox.







