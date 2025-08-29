The Southern Lights to Transform Trustmark Park into a Holiday Wonderland
Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, Miss. - This holiday season, Trustmark Park will become the stage for a celebration unlike anything the South has ever seen. The Southern Lights, opening November 21, 2025, will transform the ballpark into a grand, immersive experience filled with millions of twinkling lights, glowing trails of color, towering tunnels, skating beneath the stars, and the sweet scent of roasted marshmallows rising from crackling fire pits.
Born from the idea that magic shouldn't be reserved for the snow-covered North, The Southern Lights is the next chapter in a promise the Mississippi Mud Monsters made when they came to Pearl - that Trustmark Park would be more than a ballpark and that this team would be about more than just baseball. In partnership with Spectrum Entertainment, the producers of the nationally recognized College Series, the festival delivers on that vision by bringing life, light, and energy to the ballpark even after the final out of summer. It's a bold step toward making Trustmark Park a true year-round destination where families can gather, traditions can grow, and the South can experience something extraordinary together.
"This is more than just a holiday festival - it's an invitation for the entire South to share in something magical," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "We want children skating under the night sky, families gathering by the fire, and travelers making the trip to Pearl because they know this is where the holiday spirit glows brightest. The Southern Lights will be a tradition people look forward to across the region."
Tickets will go on sale September 22, 2025, starting at just $15. Guests can add adventures like skating, s'mores by the fire, and other sparkling surprises. Families, groups, and companies will also find festive options that include glowing fire pits, the Farm Bureau Grill, train rides, and Party Decks designed for holiday gatherings.
The Southern Lights opens November 21, 2025 and runs through early January 2026 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. More than just a festival, it is the beginning of a bold new tradition - a spectacular Southern celebration designed for joy, awe, and togetherness.
For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, and festival details, visit thesouthernlightsms.com.
