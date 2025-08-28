Zeisler's Incredible Season Ends with FL Honors

Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to announce that the Team Captain, Hank Zeisler, has been selected as the First Baseman on the 2025 All-Frontier League Team. The selection marks Zeisler's first appearance on the All-Frontier League Team in his career.

After an incredible 2024 season, where Zeisler led the Y'alls in almost every offensive category, the superstar returned for his third stint in Florence. Despite facing a slow start out of the gate, the California native put together an even better 2025 as the team's leader.

The biggest change for Zeisler came in the home run department, where he doubled his home run total from 2024 and has launched a team-high 21 bombs this season. Three of the 21 home runs were grand slams, which at the time tied the most in a single season for any player in Frontier League history.

Similar to his 2024 season, the Mizzou alum once again led the Y'alls in almost every offensive category. He currently owns team-highs in batting average (.310), on-base percentage (.437), OPS (.998), home runs (21), RBIs (78), runs scored (76), and walks (67). Through the last four games, Zeisler is chasing the franchise single-season records in runs scored, RBIs, walks, and on-base percentage. If the season ended today, he would finish in the top five of each of those categories.

His high-powered offense earned him a spot in the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game for the second season in a row. While he is a talented hitter, Zeisler also brings a strong glove to the field day in and day out, playing first base, third base, second base, outfield, and even catcher this season.

Zeisler is more than just a player for Florence; he is the living embodiment of what it means to be a Florence Y'all. He is the captain, and his team buys into his hard work and determination each and every day. He is a fan-favorite, always taking the time to speak with the Florence Faithful and sign autographs. Most importantly, he will forever be a part of the Florence Y'alls family.

Florence will finish their series with Evansville Thursday and then head back home to finish the season with the Schaumburg Boomers at Thomas More Stadium. Friday will be Strikeout Cancer Night and the Y'alls will debut their specialty fan-created uniforms to support Pediatric Cancer. The first pitch is set for 7:03 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.