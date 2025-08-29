ValleyCats Win Fifth Straight with 17-Run Rout

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (60-33) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (27-62) 17-3 on Thursday at Hinchliffe Stadium. It's the first time in club history that the ValleyCats have won 60 or more games.

Tri-City set the tone early with a four-run first. Jake Reinisch drilled a three-run bomb off Logan Waltz, his 20 th of the season. He became the first 'Cat since Aaron Altherr in 2023 to have a 20-homer campaign. Ian Walters went back-to-back with Reinisch and cleared the fences with his 17 th of the year.

Duke Brotherton received a no-decision and served as the opener. He tossed two shutout frames, yielding two hits, and striking out two.

New Jersey responded in the third. Ryan Ford doubled and Luis Acevedo singled off Wes Albert. Arbert Cipion cashed in with a three-run home run to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Tri-City opened the floodgates in the fourth. Cam Jones drove in two with a double before Dylan Broderick crushed a two-run jack to give the ValleyCats an 8-3 lead.

Tri-City added in the fifth. Michael Esposito uncorked a wild pitch, which allowed Josh Leslie to cross the plate. Josue Urdaneta added an RBI single and Jones lifted a sac fly to make it an 11-3 contest.

The ValleyCats tacked on a run in the sixth. Oscar Campos doubled off Frankie Guiliano and moved to third on an error. Walters plated Campos with a single to pull Tri-City ahead, 12-3.

Urdaneta doubled and Jones was plunked in the seventh. Broderick belted his second big fly of the game, his sixth of the season, to provide the 'Cats with a 15-3 advantage.

Patrick Sanchez walked Broderick and Javeyan Williams in the ninth. Leslie singled to load the bases. Ranko Stevanovic brought in Broderick with a single. Reinisch hit a sac fly to put Tri-City on top, 17-3.

Albert (5-3) earned the win and turned in his longest appearance of the year. He pitched seven frames, giving up three runs on five hits, and striking out five.

Waltz (0-3) was handed the loss. He lasted four innings, surrendering eight runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City plays its final road trip of the regular season against the Ottawa Titans starting tomorrow Friday, August 29 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 7 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 17 | NEW JERSEY 3

W: Wes Albert (5-3)

L: Logan Waltz (0-3)

Time of Game: 2:37

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City has clinched the playoffs for the second straight year! The ValleyCats will host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Sussex County Miners on September 3 rd. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

