Campos Calls Game: Walk-Off Homer Evens Series

Published on September 10, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (1-1) defeated the Québec Capitales (1-1) 7-6 on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Game 2 of the best-of-five Atlantic Conference Finals.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. Greg Duncan walked Dylan Broderick. Amani Larry doubled in a run and moved to third on a throwing error from Duncan. Oscar Campos lifted a sac fly to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 advantage.

Québec responded in the second. Kendall Simmons and Anthony Quirion singled off Connor Wilford. David Mendham plated Simmons with a single, which cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Capitales added in the third. Kyle Crowl walked, Jarrod Belbin reached on an error from Cam Jones, and Simmons was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases. Justin Gideon ripped a two-run double and Quirion followed with an RBI groundout to pull Québec ahead, 4-2.

Larry doubled in the bottom of the third. Chris Burgess singled Larry to third. Campos grounded out and Burgess moved to second. Demias Jimerson tied the game with a double. Ian Walters grounded out and Jimerson advanced to third. Josh Leslie reached on an error and Jimerson came around to provide the 'Cats with a 5-4 advantage.

Leslie singled in sixth off Gilberto Chu. Julian Boyd laid down a sac bunt and Leslie went to second. Jones walked before David Glancy hit a pinch-hit RBI double to provide the ValleyCats with a 6-4 lead.

The Capitales responded in the seventh. Jalon Long walked Jesmuel Valentin before Crowl delivered a game-tying two-run home run to make it a 6-6 affair.

Wilford received a no-decision. He turned in a quality start, tossing six innings, yielding four runs, two earned on four hits, walking two, and striking out six.

Duncan was also handed a no-decision. He threw five innings, giving up five runs, three earned on five hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Campos belted a walk-off homer in the ninth off Emile Boies to provide the 'Cats with a 7-6 win.

Fuenmayor (1-0) earned the victory. He pitched a scoreless ninth, walking one, and striking out two.

Boies (0-1) received the loss. He went 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit, and struck out three.

Tri-City looks to pull ahead in the series on Friday, September 12th at Stade Canac. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | QUÉBEC 6

W: Liu Fuenmayor (1-0)

L: Emile Boies (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:43

Attendance: 1,605

