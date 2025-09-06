Postseason Tickets On-Sale Now for Tuesday and Wednesday

Published on September 6, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will host Games 1 and 2 of the Conference Finals Series against the Québec Capitales at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, September 9th and Wednesday, September 10th. Fans can purchase tickets for both games at tcvalleycats.com, by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or by visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

Both games will start at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Tickets already purchased for Playoff Game B are good for Tuesday, September 9th, with tickets purchased for Game C valid for Wednesday, September 10th. If the 'Cats advance to the Championship Series, they will host Game 1 on Tuesday, September 16th and Game 2 on Wednesday, September 17th. Tickets already purchased for Playoff Game D will now be good for a potential Game 1 of the Championship Series on September 16th.

If fans purchase tickets for any playoff game that is not played, those tickets will become vouchers, good for any home game during the 2026 regular season or credited towards a 2026 Ticket Plan. Current Season Ticket and Mini-Plan Holder have the first option to purchase their seats. These seats will be held up until 12 PM on the day of these potential playoff games and will be released for sale to the general public at that time if they have not been purchased through the box office.

Don't miss the chance to continue to watch the 'Cats make history this season. After sweeping the Sussex County Miners in the Wild Card Round, Tri-City looks to pick up more W's against Québec. The ValleyCats showed no fear against the three-time defending champs, and took the season series 8-4.







Frontier League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.