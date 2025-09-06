Grizzlies to Host Midwest Conference Finals Next Weekend

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that due to scheduling conflicts at Schaumburg's Wintrust Field, they will host Game 3 of the best-of-five Midwest Conference Finals against the Schaumburg Boomers on Friday, September 12 at Arsenal BG Ballpark, followed by Games 4 and 5 if necessary on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14.

First pitch times for both Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be 7:05 p.m. CT on September 12 and 13, with the first pitch of Game 5 (if necessary) taking place at 5:30 p.m. CT on September 14.

All tickets to each contest will be just $5, and can be purchased in-person at the Grizzlies box office, calling (618) 337-3000, or going online to GatewayGrizzlies.com.

The Grizzlies have advanced in the postseason for the first time since 2003, earning their spot in the Conference Finals following a two-game sweep of the Washington Wild Things in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. They took the first game in comeback fashion 6-5 at home before completing the series with a 9-4 victory on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

Gateway split the regular season series against Schaumburg in 2025, with both teams winning six of the 12 head-to-head meetings. The Grizzlies and Boomers also finished with the top two overall records in the Midwest Conference, setting up what should be a thrilling best-of-five clash for the right to go to the Frontier League Championship Series.







