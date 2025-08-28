LJ Jones Named 2025 Fran Riordan Citizenship Award Recipient

Published on August 28, 2025

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the Frontier League has named LJ Jones the recipient of the 2025 Fran Riordan Citizenship Award.

Selected by Frontier League general managers, coaches and media individuals, this honor proves Jones' character has been seen across the league this season. The award annually honors the Frontier League's player who best exhibits outstanding citizenship in the community, both on and off the field.

Jones has become a face of the Frontier League this year with outstanding enthusiasm, love and excitement. He is known for staying after games, whether that's at home or on the road, interacting with fans, players, coaches or whoever crosses his path, always leaving a smile on their face.

"The entire organization is proud of this accomplishment for LJ," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "The impact these players have in fans' lives is huge and LJ has done an outstanding job to help grow the game with his character."

Through July struggles, Jones was always keeping it positive on the field to help his teammates stay motivated, especially during warmups where he would request songs at the ballpark then proceed to dance on the field with each of his teammates - making everyone smile and laugh.

"We are incredibly proud of this honor that LJ has achieved," Otters General Manager Brycen Moore said. "He has been the perfect model of what the Evansville Otters are looking for in the organization. LJ has positively impacted everyone that he has come in contact with and this award recognizes the person that he is."

Jones becomes the third Otter to be recognized with the Fran Riordan Citizenship Award, joining Tyler Beardsley in 2019 and David Griffin in 2003.

Jones was especially great with the children in the Evansville community. While in the on-deck circle earlier this year, a fan asked LJ to hit a homerun for him, jokingly he said he'd try. A few moments later he launched a ball over the wall then pointed to the kid while crossing the plate, "That was for you." LJ's impact on his teammates, the community, and the Frontier League shows another side of baseball that helps this game live on.

