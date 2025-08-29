Wild Things Blank Joliet in Regular Season Road Finale
Published on August 28, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
JOLIET, Il. (August 28) - Sebastian Rodriguez worked his fourth-straight quality start to set the tone for a shutout victory for the Wild Things in the rubber game against Joliet at Slammers Stadium Thursday night. He spun six shutout while the offense did enough in a 4-0 victory in the final road game of the regular season. The win also allowed Washington to keep pace with Lake Erie at a game back in the race for the Central.
Eddie Hacopian started the scoring that was one sided in the win during the second inning. After back-to-back walks to Pavin Parks and Cole Fowler, Hacopian singled Parks home to make it 1-0. The scoring halted until after Rodriguez had been informed his night was done.
Rodriguez at one point retired 11 in a row and had just two guys reach before the sixth inning. A pair of singles to lead the sixth off put him in a tough spot that was made tougher by a sac bunt pushing both runners ahead to second and third with one out. He got a foul out and then struck out Braylin Marine to get himself out of it, unscathed. He finished with two strikeouts and three hits allowed in six shutout frames.
Washington added two runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Ben Watson with the bases full and two outs. With the game 3-0, Chad Coles entered and worked two shutout frames before Cole Fowler homered in the ninth to make it 4-0 with his fourth homer of the season.
Hector Garcia finished the game with a clean ninth around a two-out hit. It's Washington's third shutout of the season.
Entering the weekend, Washington must be two results better than the Crushers, who will replace Washington at Slammers Stadium while the Wild Things go home to play the Down East Bird Dawgs for the first time ever. Friday's series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at EQT Park on a Fireworks Friday presented by the Chapman Corporation. Playoff tickets are on sale now at washingtonwildthings.com as well. Pack the Park this weekend to see your playoff-bound Wild Things in action!
