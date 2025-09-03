The Playoffs Are Here: Join Our Watch Party Tonight and Get Your Game 2 Tickets

Published on September 3, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Your Sussex County Miners are the Frontier League Atlantic Conference East Division champions! Join us at Skylands Stadium this weekend to help us bring a championship back to New Jersey.

In honor of our 10th anniversary, all playoff tickets are only $10*! If you can't make it to Troy, NY, The Barnyard will be hosting a Game 1 Watch Party at Skylands Stadium tonight!

WILD CARD ROUND SCHEDULE

Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners (Best of Three)

GAME 1 (AWAY)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

First Pitch: 6:30 PM

Location: Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY

Listen Live: Mixlr

Watch Live: HomeTeam Network

GAME 1 WATCH PARTY

The Barnyard Restaurant and Bar

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ

Doors open at 4:00 PM

Watch the game on the big screens

Benny from Benny's Bodega will be behind the bar from 4:00-8:00 PM

Bring a non-perishable food item or household/personal item to donate and receive a 10% off coupon for your next dine-in order at The Barnyard

GAME 2 (HOME)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Location: Skylands Stadium, Augusta, NJ

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a 2025 Miners team photo

Tickets: $10* > Buy Tickets

Listen Live: Mixlr

Watch Live: HomeTeam Network

GAME 3 (HOME, IF NECESSARY)

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Location: Skylands Stadium, Augusta, NJ

Tickets: $10* > Reserve Tickets

Listen Live: Mixlr

Watch Live: HomeTeam Network

*Excludes suites and the Miller Lite Lounge







