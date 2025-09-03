The Playoffs Are Here: Join Our Watch Party Tonight and Get Your Game 2 Tickets
Sussex County Miners News Release
Your Sussex County Miners are the Frontier League Atlantic Conference East Division champions! Join us at Skylands Stadium this weekend to help us bring a championship back to New Jersey.
In honor of our 10th anniversary, all playoff tickets are only $10*! If you can't make it to Troy, NY, The Barnyard will be hosting a Game 1 Watch Party at Skylands Stadium tonight!
WILD CARD ROUND SCHEDULE
Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners (Best of Three)
GAME 1 (AWAY)
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
First Pitch: 6:30 PM
Location: Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY
Listen Live: Mixlr
Watch Live: HomeTeam Network
GAME 1 WATCH PARTY
The Barnyard Restaurant and Bar
Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ
Doors open at 4:00 PM
Watch the game on the big screens
Benny from Benny's Bodega will be behind the bar from 4:00-8:00 PM
Bring a non-perishable food item or household/personal item to donate and receive a 10% off coupon for your next dine-in order at The Barnyard
GAME 2 (HOME)
Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
First Pitch: 7:05 PM
Location: Skylands Stadium, Augusta, NJ
Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a 2025 Miners team photo
Tickets: $10* > Buy Tickets
Listen Live: Mixlr
Watch Live: HomeTeam Network
GAME 3 (HOME, IF NECESSARY)
Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
First Pitch: 6:35 PM
Location: Skylands Stadium, Augusta, NJ
Tickets: $10* > Reserve Tickets
Listen Live: Mixlr
Watch Live: HomeTeam Network
*Excludes suites and the Miller Lite Lounge
