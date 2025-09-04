Boomers Take Game One 9-3 in Lake Erie

Published on September 3, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (52-42) were blitzed out of the gate in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round. The Schaumburg Boomers (58-38) took home the 9-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Schaumburg took advantage of the wind blowing straight out to center in the opening frame. RBI record-holder, DH Anthony Calarco, launched a triple off the center field wall to put the Boomers on the board.

They continued in the 2nd with a solo homer from CF Banks Tolley. Then, the crooked number came in the 3rd. 2B Nick Podkul hit a two-RBI single, then a wild pitch allowed another run to score. The kill shot came on a 1B Kyle Fitzgerald ground-rule double to plate two more runs. After the first three innings, Schaumburg led 7-0.

RF Christian Fedko led off the 4th with a solo homer to push the lead to eight. Then, in the 5th, the Crushers got on the board with an RBI groundout from CF Dario Gomez.

Gomez then singled in a run in the 7th, and C Alfredo Gonzalez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. All of a sudden the Crushers had the bases loaded down 8-3. Unfortunately, RHP Aaron Glickstein was able to strike out two Crushers and avert the threat.

Schaumburg plated a run in the 8th, and they took the 9-3 lead to the bank, cashing it in for a Game 1 win.

Cole Cook (10-4) got the win going six and a third. Crushers' Jack Eisenbarger (10-5) was tagged with the loss after going just three.

Game 2 of the Wild Card series will take place in Schaumburg on Friday, September 5th at 7:30pm ET. Dylan Spain is slated to start for Lake Erie.

Game 2 of the Wild Card series will take place in Schaumburg on Friday, September 5th at 7:30pm ET. Dylan Spain is slated to start for Lake Erie.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







