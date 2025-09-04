Washington Drops Game 1 to Gateway as Strong Comeback Effort Falls Short

Published on September 3, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Il. - The Washington Wild Things opened up postseason play by battling until the end but a ninth-inning comeback fell 180-feet short in a Game 1 loss against the Gateway Grizzlies Wednesday night by a final score of 6-5.

Washington grabbed an early lead in the top of the first on Ben Watson's leadoff homer. However, Grizzlies' third baseman, Dale Thomas, would answer back with a leadoff homer of his own to tie the game at 1-1.

The Wild Things would retake the lead 3-1 in the top of the second on two RBI singles: one by Charles Mack and one by Ben Watson. Gateway answered back in the bottom of the second and third innings on a wild pitch and an RBI single.

Shortstop Abdiel Diaz gave the Grizzlies the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run over right field wall to make it 4-3. Later, second baseman Gabe Holt would add to the lead with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh, extending Gateway's lead to 6-3.

Wild Things made a big attempt to come back in the top of the ninth as Charles Mack would lace a two-run double of his own that was just a few feet away from being a three-run game-tying home run. Eddie Hacopian, who ran representing the tying run at second for Mack, was stranded on a ground out by Ben Watson.

Kirby finished the night with a quality start, pitching six strong innings, giving up four runs (three earned) while striking out three.

Game 2 of the series is now an elimination game back at EQT Park Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Kobe Foster will take the ball for the Wild Things against Lukas Veinbergs for the Grizzlies. Tickets are available for $5 at washingtonwildthings.com.







