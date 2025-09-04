Boulders Drop Playoff Opener

Published on September 3, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders opened the 2025 Frontier League Playoffs with an 11-4 Clover Stadium loss to the visiting Québec Capitales on Wednesday night in Game One of the best-of-three Wild Card Round.

The three-time defending champions drew first blood against RHP Blaine Traxel (ND / 4.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K) in the top of the first inning after 2B Jesmuel Valentin led off with a double and scored on a two- out RBI single by CF Marc-Antoine Lebreux.

The home team didn't stay down for long, getting a leadoff single in the bottom of the first from SS Austin Dennis, who scored on LF Enzo Apodaca 's go-ahead two-run homer.

Québec evened the score in the second on Valentin's RBI double, then went up 3-2 when Valentin led off the top of the fifth with a home run.

The Boulders tied things up in the sixth inning when Dennis scored his second run of the night on a two- out error, then went up 4-3 in the seventh on the All-Star shortstop's RBI infield single.

The Capitales took the lead for good with a four-run top of the eighth inning, erupting for four straight one-out hits off LHP Cobe Reeves (L / 0.2 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 0 K), who had not given up a run since July 4th, then put the game out of reach with another four spot in the ninth.

After a "travel" day tomorrow (Thursday), the series shifts to Stade Canac in Québec City for Friday night's Game Two. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT, with Game Three (if necessary) north of the border at 7:05pm EDT on Saturday.

Written by Marc Ernay







