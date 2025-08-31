ValleyCats Take Series, Win Seventh Consecutive Game

OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (62-33) defeated the Ottawa Titans (50-45) 5-4 on Saturday at Ottawa Stadium.

Tri-City set the tone early. Alfredo Villa walked Dylan Broderick in the first. Josh Leslie singled Broderick to second. Chris Burgess drove in a run with a single. Afterward, Ian Walters and Ranko Stevanovic delivered back-to-back RBI singles to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

Ottawa countered in the second. Stephen Still walked Victor Cerny. Jake Sanford singled and Cerny moved to second. Christian Inoa and Kaiden Cardoso each brought in a run with a single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Stevanovic singled in the third and JanCarlos Colon walked. Cam Jones picked up a two-run double to give the 'Cats a 5-2 lead.

Sanford singled in the fourth. Inoa collected another knock and Sanford advanced to third. Both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. Cardoso singled home Inoa to make it a 5-4 affair.

Still (13-3) earned his Frontier League-leading 13th win. He tossed 6.2 innings of four-run ball, yielding eight hits, walking three, and striking out 10.

Austin Dill followed with 1.1 innings scoreless before Jalon Long shut the door in the ninth. Long collected his second save, walking one, and striking out one.

Villa (10-4) received the loss. He lasted three frames, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Tri-City eyes the sweep tomorrow Sunday, August 31st. First pitch is scheduled for a 1 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 5 | OTTAWA 4

W: Stephen Still (13-3)

L: Alfredo Villa (10-4)

S: Jalon Long (2)

Time of Game: 2:59

Attendance: 3,149

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City has clinched the playoffs for the second straight year! The ValleyCats will host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Sussex County Miners on September 3rd. Gates will open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

