Walk-Off Heroics Power Titans to First Win of 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









AJ Wright of the Ottawa Titans circles the bases

(Ottawa Titans) AJ Wright of the Ottawa Titans circles the bases(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - On Hockey Night at the ballpark, the Ottawa Titans (1-1) walked it off with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth against the Québec Capitales (1-1), scoring a 4-3 win on Saturday night.

Brandon Marklund (ND, 0-0) got the start, going six up and six down with a strikeout in his first appearance of the season.

It was the Titans' all-time home run leader, AJ Wright, getting things started early with a 400-ft blast over the left field fence off Capitales' starter Masatoshi Sakurai (ND, 0-0), giving the Titans a 1-0 lead in the opening frame.

In the top of the fourth, it was Titans reliever Dwayne Matos trying to escape the jam with the bases loaded. Nicolas Deschamps was plunked by a breaking ball on the left leg, allowing a run to score, and Québec to tie the game at one.

AJ Wright came up big yet again with a double, bringing in two and giving the Titans a 3-1 lead in the fifth. The lead wouldn't hold for long, as Matos gave up two singles that would eventually turn into runs off a wild pitch and an RBI single from Deschamps in the sixth.

Caleb Reyes, Max Martzolf, and Heitor Tokar (win, 1-0) held down the fort, allowing just three hits and no runs.

Nelvin Correa (loss, 0-1) got into trouble in the ninth inning, giving up a single to Aaron Casillas and putting the winning run on. He balked, moving Casillas to second, and proceeded to walk Myles Smith.

Yuto Nakata came in to try shutting things down. Michael Fuhrman battled in a ten-pitch at-bat where Nakata eventually lost the zone and issued a walk to load the bases.

Manager Bobby Brown would turn to Kaiden Cardoso to get the win. He walked it off on a four-pitch walk, bringing in Aaron Casillas, and giving the Titans their first win of the season.

AJ Wright was named the player of the game, going 2-for-4 with a first-inning home run and an RBI double.

The Ottawa Titans conclude their opening three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Mother's Day with the rubber match scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After an off day on Monday, the Titans open their first road trip of the season through New York and Brockton. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.