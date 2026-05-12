Early Lead Not Enough, Titans Doubled up to Start Trip

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Kaiden Cardoso

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Kaiden Cardoso(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Opening up the road portion of the 2026 season, the Ottawa Titans (2-2) saw an early lead evaporate, falling 8-4 to the New York Boulders (3-1) on Tuesday afternoon.

All started well for the offence, as AJ Wright smashed a one-out double to centre off Boulders starter Isaac Rohde (ND, 0-0). Later in the frame, Michael Fuhrman connected for an RBI single to right, scoring AJ Wright to put the Titans ahead 1-0.

Starting his second game of the season, Brandon Marklund (ND, 0-0) was once again great. After walking the first two in the bottom of the first, the veteran managed to escape trouble to keep the Boulders off the board. In the second, Marklund allowed a hit, throwing up another zero. The North Vancouver product went two innings, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out two across two innings of work.

The Titans' offence answered for more in the third, loading the bases with two away. Kaiden Cardoso continued his hot start of the season, smashing a two-run double off the right field fence to make it 3-0.

Out of the bullpen, Ryoya Oe allowed two runs over a pair of innings of work in his pro debut, seeing the Boulders cut into the deficit at 3-2.

In the fifth, Grady Gorgen (win, 1-0) uncorked a wild pitch after inheriting runners on the corners, seeing Justin Fogel come across to score - seeing the Titans grab a 4-2 lead.

The Boulders answered in a big way in the bottom half of the fifth - picking up a pair of doubles of Bryan Peña to start the inning, pushing across one.

Peña would leave the game after just two batters due to injury - handing things over to left-hander Max Martzolf (loss, 0-1), who allowed an inherited runner to score to tie the game. Later in the fifth, with a runner on, Jack Scanlon clubbed the third double of the inning for the Boulders, scoring Dan Tauken to put the home side ahead 5-4.

Colt Anderson bounced back on the mound for the Titans out of the bullpen, keeping the game close with two shutout frames.

In the eighth, the Boulders added the insurance they were looking for - as Aaron Simmons crushed a Caleb Reyes offering over the right-centre wall for a three-run homer, making it 8-4.

Kaiden Cardoso continued his hot start to the season, going 2-for-3 with a two-run double and a hit by pitch. Cardoso is 5-for-11 to begin the year with a pair of doubles and four RBI. AJ Wright and Michael Fuhrman also had two hits in the loss.

The Ottawa Titans continue their first road trip of the season, with the second of a three-game series on Wednesday against the New York Boulders at 7:00 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. The first road trip of the season sees the Titans go through New York and Brockton. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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