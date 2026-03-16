Florence Releases 2026 Promo Schedule

Published on March 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are excited to release their promotional schedule for the 2026 regular season. Single-game tickets, season tickets, and group packages are available now at florenceyalls.com.

The Y'alls will open their home schedule on May 12th at Thomas More Stadium against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Fans attending the home opener will receive special clear bags courtesy of Thomas More University. Opening weekend festivities continue on May 15th with Red, White, and Y'alls Night, presented by Dial One Security, celebrating America's upcoming 250th birthday. Two new promotions round out the fun in May with Wizards & Wands Night on May 29th and Grateful Dead Night on May 30th.

Florence will continue its popular Bluegrass Blowout promotional ticket package in 2026, beginning with an action-packed weekend in June. Superhero Night takes place on June 26th, when fans can collect a Florence Y'alls Shersey, followed by Margaritaville Night on June 27th, featuring a Y'alls sunglasses giveaway.

The Frontier League Y'all-Star Game, presented by MeetNKY, takes over Northern Kentucky with festivities running from July 13th-15th! Florence will host a Home Run Derby on July 14th and the All-Star Game on July 15th at Thomas More Stadium. Fans can watch the league's best players from across the country compete in one of the summer's premier events.

Fresh out of the All-Star break, Florence continues to bring the heat with a specialty mystery Bluegrass Blowout on July 17th, followed by Christmas in July on July 18th! The month ends with a bang when our fourth Bluegrass Blowout and fan-favorite, Star Wars Night, returns on July 11th.

August brings five more promotional nights, beginning with Country Night, presented by TANK, on August 1st, where fans can collect a TANK bus keychain. The Bluegrass Blowout promotion ends with Pirates & Princesses, presented by Dean Dorton, on August 14th, and fans will receive a Y'all Star Toothbrush Holder!

The fun continues into September this season with six additional games! The final homestand begins with Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Kroger, on September 4th and concludes with a brand-new Oktoberfest Night promotion on September 5.

The 2026 Y'alls daily promotions will include $2 Tuesday, Wrestling Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Firework Friday, Rockin Saturday, and Family Funday Sunday, all throughout the season!







Frontier League Stories from March 16, 2026

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