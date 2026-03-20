ForeFront Field to Host Inaugural Season of North American Fall League

Published on March 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers and ForeFront Field, in partnership with Commissioner Michael Janos, are excited to announce the inaugural season of the North American Fall League (NAFL), a brand-new professional showcase baseball league.

The NAFL is designed for free agents, contracted players, undrafted prospects, and overlooked talent. It will provide baseball players with a fully immersive, month-long minor league schedule to develop and showcase their skills while demonstrating their ability to compete at the professional level.

Players will benefit from intense competition, expanded social media exposure, unmatched premium facilities, greater scouting opportunities, and comprehensive professional statistical analysis to advance their careers. League players are housed in luxury accommodations at the wonderful Wyndham Avon, Official Hotel Partner of the NAFL. The North American Fall League will feature a phenomenal staff, including former MLB, current and ex-professional players and coaches as well as Lake Erie Crushers Manager Jared Lemieux, who will be managing the Renegades for the 2026 inaugural NAFL season.

All games will be played at ForeFront Field in Avon, Ohio, running from September 29th through October 23rd and bringing even more high-quality baseball entertainment to fans in Lorain County and the surrounding communities. Multiple regular season games will be played every day Tuesday through Sunday, with playoffs starting October 20th and the Inaugural North American Fall League Championship Game on October 23rd.

Player registration is now active, and Lorain and Cuyahoga County residents are eligible to receive discounted rates.

For more NAFL information or player registration, visit: www.NorthAmericanFallLeague.com

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.