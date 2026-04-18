Crushers Process Five Transactions Ahead of Frontier League Tryout Camp

Published on April 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers and Jared Lemieux have processed five transactions for players ahead of the Frontier League Tryout Camp scheduled for April 20th at ForeFront Field: OF Joe Redfield, OF Garret Pike, RHP Dikember Sanchez, INF Jordan McCants, and LHP Branden Noriega. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

OF Joe Redfield is a former 2023 4th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels out of Sam Houston State University. Redfield began his collegiate career at Temple College where he slashed .370/.448/.524 in 88 games over two seasons. He stole 25 bases in that time and was caught just once. He transferred to Sam Houston in Division I in 2023 and took an even bigger step forward offensively.

Redfield clubbed a career high 15 home runs and batted .402 with a 1.168 OPS in 61 games with the Bearkats, getting him looks that ended in him being taken by the Angels in the 4th round. He played three seasons in the Angels' minor league system between Single-A Inland Empire, High-A Tri-City, and AA Rocket City. He displayed good plate discipline and hit .249 across all levels, with his best stint coming in 2024. Redfield is a good defender who can play all three outfield positions, and went all three of his minor league seasons without committing an error. He adds to the power potential among the outfield options for Jared Lemieux in 2026.

OF Garret Pike is lefty-swinging primary outfielder from Toledo, Ohio, and brings a great deal of home-state pride to the Crushers in 2026. Pike played at the University of Toledo for three seasons from 2022-2024 where he slashed .341/.411/.608 while averaging close to a run and an RBI per game. His power numbers were the most staggering. He launched 13 home runs in 2023 to become third all-time in Toledo history for home runs in a single season. Then, he followed it up in 2024 by breaking the all-time record with 21 home runs on his way to First Team All-MAC, First-Team All-Region, and ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-American honors.

Pike transferred to the University of Louisville in 2025, hitting a career-high 19 doubles, driving in 40 runs as part of the Nashville Regional winning team that went on to defeat Miami in the Super Regionals and go to the 2025 College World Series. Pike began his professional career immediately after college with the Pioneer League's Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, where he appeared in 22 games, hit three home runs, and posted an .808 OPS. He finished the year with the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League, and was acquired by the Crushers in a trade for a player to be named later.

RHP Dikember Sanchez is a 22-year old, 5'11" right-handed pitcher from Caracas, Venezuela. He was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers organization as a 17-year old in 2021 and pitched in five seasons in their minor league system. After three seasons in the Dominican Summer League, Sanchez worked his way to the Carolina Mudcats in 2024 where he posted an incredible 1.38 ERA in 32 Ã¢..." innings out of the bullpen with 29 strikeouts and an elite 0.980 WHIP.

In the last two seasons, Sanchez has bounced around between Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin. He experienced a great deal of development from his time in the DSL, lowering his walks and hits allowed numbers when he arrived in A-ball. With closing experience as well as bulk-innings experience, Sanchez adds another tool to Lemieux's young pitching staff.

INF Jordan McCants is a former 2021 3rd round draft pick by the Miami Marlins out of Pensacola Catholic High School. The speedy, left-handed hitting infielder can play both middle infield positions and has experience at third base. McCants played two seasons with the Marlins Florida Complex League team where he hit .239 in 73 games. Then, after his promotion to Low-A Jupiter, he began to take advantage of his natural speed, stealing 67 bases in just two seasons.

McCants averaged 13 doubles and five triples a season at the Single-A level and knocked in 59 runs in two full seasons for the Jupiter Hammerheads. His infield versatility gives him great flexibility to slot into the lineup where needed, and his speed makes him an offensive threat when he gets on base. McCants shows great promise if he can piece together his offensive approach, and with the Crushers being in the middle echelon of stolen bases in 2025, McCants brings a dynamic playstyle that could prove beneficial in 2026.

LHP Branden Noriega is a 6'2", 180lb left-handed pitcher out of Miami, Florida. He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs and spent two seasons in their minor league system. Across his two minor league seasons Noriega posted an 8.28 ERA in 66 Ã¢..." innings pitched with a staggering 96 strikeouts (good for a 13.0 K/9). Batters had a hard time making contact against Noriega, as he allowed just 7.2 H/9 in two seasons between the ACL Cubs and Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Noriega pitched for the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in the Atlantic League in 2025 and had a 6.67 ERA. He features a fastball with good arm-side run and a tight-breaking curveball with good vertical break. His lanky frame and loose arm helps him ramp up the fastball to the high-90s. Noriega adds another southpaw to the group Jared Lemieux has brought in for the 2026 campaign.

These signings conclude the 2026 offseason signings. Two players will be added after the Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft on April 20-21, and the final cuts will be made on May 3rd for the final Opening Day roster on May 8th at ForeFront Field.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. Join us for postgame fireworks and the first Dollar Dog Night as we kick off the 2026 season! For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from April 18, 2026

Crushers Process Five Transactions Ahead of Frontier League Tryout Camp - Lake Erie Crushers

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