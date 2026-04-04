Crushers Land Frontier League Veteran and Ohio-Native, Pavin Parks

Published on April 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have signed Ohio-native and Frontier League veteran INF/P Pavin Parks to the 2026 roster. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

The Akron, Ohio native attended Kent State University where he slashed .278/.419/.506 in two collegiate seasons before being drafted in by the Detroit Tigers in the 36th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He appeared briefly in the Gulf Coast League in 2019 before rekindling his career with the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League in 2021. There, Parks put on a show offensively with 15 home runs, 27 doubles, 24 stolen bases, 102 RBIs, 100 runs scored, and a ridiculous .330/.427/.568 slash line.

Parks then signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats in 2022 for his first stint in the Frontier League, and he didn't slow down. He put up an all-star campaign, clubbing 17 homers and cracking 97 hits with a nearly even strikeout to walk ratio. In 2024 Parks signed with the Evansville Otters, where he became a household name in the middle of their lineup with very consistent offensive output over his two seasons with the team. He was picked up by the Gateway Grizzlies in late 2025, then was traded to the Washington Wild Things at the trade deadline. He hit .351 with 12 RBIs and a 1.079 OPS in 17 games.

Although known mostly for his bat, Parks is also a very versatile defender. He can play all four infield positions and can toe the rubber if needed as well. Parks enjoyed two very solid seasons with Tri-City and Evansville in 2023 and 2024 out of the bullpen. He logged a 3.80 and 2.51 ERA respectively in those two seasons across 35 Ã¢..." innings in 33 appearances. In 14 appearances for Evansville in 2024, Parks posted a 0.977 WHIP and an 11.3 K/9. Now a Lake Erie Crusher, Pavin Parks will add a fifth Frontier League team to his impressive baseball resume.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets at lakeeriecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lakeeriecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. Join us for postgame fireworks and the first Dollar Dog Night as we kick off the 2026 season! For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from April 4, 2026

Crushers Land Frontier League Veteran and Ohio-Native, Pavin Parks - Lake Erie Crushers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.